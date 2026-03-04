Punjab: After schools, hospitals, now PRTC buses painted in ‘AAP’s yellow-blue’ colours

After government schools and hospitals in the state, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses are now being painted in yellow and blue — a colour combination associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — triggering a political row in Punjab. Bikramjeet Singh Shergill, managing director, PRTC, said only the new buses would carry the revised colour scheme. (HT)

Nearly 650 new PRTC buses, set to join the existing fleet of around 1,200, are being given the yellow-and-blue finish, replacing the current blue-and-grey combination.

Of these, about 244 buses are expected to be added to the fleet by the end of this month.

Confirming the development, Bikramjeet Singh Shergill, managing director, PRTC, said only the new buses would carry the revised colour scheme. “There will be no change in the colour of the existing fleet,” he said, adding that the newly painted buses would begin operating after March 15.

Photos and videos showing PRTC buses being painted yellow and blue at workshops in Jaipur, Rajasthan, are already circulating on social media, fuelling debate.

Opposition sees red

The Opposition has criticised the move, alleging politicisation of government infrastructure.

Issuing a statement, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said no government in Punjab or elsewhere in the country had ever changed the colour of the state-run buses: “When you have nothing else to show after four years of power, you only end up showing your true colours.”

He said the move will prove counterproductive for the AAP as people were already fed up with the government, and the moment they see such things by the ruling party they get further annoyed and agitated.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, in a post on X, said the AAP government had first painted hospitals and schools in party colours and was now extending the pattern to buses.

“This is the height of obsession with partisan politics by Arvind Kejriwal! Remember, Bhagwant Mann used to make fun of the Badals for putting their pictures on cycles, buses, ration bags, etc., but now he’s painting the whole state!” he wrote, drawing parallels with the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) regime that was criticised for branding public assets.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at the AAP government. “The fake revolutionaries are at it again! After bankrupting Punjab, wrecking law & order and ruining the economy, @AamAadmiParty is busy in a repainting spree: Sewa Kendras (built by @Akali_Dal_) repainted & renamed sham Mohalla Clinics. Meritorious Schools (established by Badal Sahab) splashed in jhadoo party colours. Now PRTC buses being painted in AAP’s blue, yellow & white,” said Badal in a post on X.

“But these gimmicks won’t fool Punjabis...AAP is only good at looting & propaganda!” he alleged.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the AAP government was misusing the state funds by painting PRTC buses in the party colours. “It appears the AAP has turned into an ‘Always Advertisement Party’, which has done nothing for the real development of Punjab. Instead, through widespread advertisements across Punjab and the country, the government has drained the public exchequer and misled the people of the state,” Majithia alleged.

PRTC defends move

PRTC officials, however, denied any political motive.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said the corporation did not have a fixed or trademark colour scheme and had changed bus colours multiple times over the years.

“Currently, PRTC operates buses in multiple colours, including orange, blue and grey, and white and red. Our minibuses are already in a blue-and-yellow combination,” the official said.

The official further said the colour change could help curb confusion among passengers, as some private operators, particularly in neighbouring states, had begun copying the existing colour combination to mislead passengers.

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar did not respond to repeated texts and calls.

(With agency inputs)