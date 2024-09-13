After Shimla, protests in Mandi over illegal mosque construction, police use water cannons

Police used water cannons on Friday to disperse protesters demanding the demolition of a portion of a mosque built on encroached government land in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi town. Police using water cannons to disperse protesters demanding the demolition of a mosque allegedly built on encroached land in Mandi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The incident comes on a day when Shimla police released the stone-pelting video of Wednesday’s protest at Sanjauli over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque. Eight FIRs have been registered after six police personnel, including a woman official, were injured.

In Mandi, the mosque management committee have been served a notice by the local municipal corporation to remove the encroachment within 30 days. According to the notice, the mosque stands on 232 square metres of land, while the approval granted was just for 45 square metres.

Raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram, the protesters initially held a march in the Mandi market area and sat on a dharna at Seri manch. Later, when they made attempts to proceed towards the mosque, police stopped them and used water cannons to bring the situation under control.

Security had been beefed up by the police in Mandi with the deployment of heavy force after Hindu outfits gave the call for the protest march.

An alleged illegal portion of a mosque being demolished by the mosque management on the order of municipal commissioner in Mandi Friday. (PTI Photo)

On Thursday, members of the Muslim community had demolished an unauthorised portion of the mosque themselves.

The unauthorised construction was on a plot of land which belongs to the public works department. The department and the municipal corporation had earlier served notices on the mosque management committee in this connection.

“PWD officials had informed us that a wall of the mosque was in PWD land and we were served a notice. So we decided to demolish the wall,” Iqbal Ali, a member of the mosque committee, said earlier.

Members of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal have demanded that all illegal structures belonging to the Muslim community be demolished, alongside encroachments on government land across the state.

Himachal Pradesh ‘state of protests’, says CM

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and brotherhood.

“I have appealed to everyone to maintain peace and make no provocative statements. No one is allowed to take the law into their hands. We respect everyone. The land of Himachal has respect for all religions,” Sukhu said after an all-party meeting in Shimla.

Referring to the protest by Hindu organisations demanding the demolition of the unauthorised structure of the mosque in Mandi town, he said Himachal Pradesh is a state of protest. “There are protests by Dev Bhumi, the BJP, the CPI(M) and the unemployed. We all sitting here are a product of the student movement,” Sukhu said, adding that protest is a part of democracy but they should be peaceful.

He said the people of the Muslim community have themselves come forward and offered to demolish unauthorised structures. They even demolished a portion of the mosque in Mandi on Thursday, Sukhu added.

The chief minister said that the all-party meeting agreed that peace and brotherhood should prevail in the state and that all unauthorised construction should be dealt with strictly as per the law. No one has the right to hurt the sentiments of any community, he added.

On Wednesday, protesters removed the first layer of barricading and clashed with security forces while entering the Dhalli Tunnel East portal in Shimla during their protest march. Police personnel used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters heading towards the Sanjauli area of Shimla.