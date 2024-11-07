After six-year gap, Chandigarh admn to start dog census today

The UT animal husbandry department will conduct a crucial census of dogs and livestock in Chandigarh starting November 7. The last census in 2018-19 had recorded 12,922 stray dogs and 11,006 pet dogs. (HT)

Being held after a six-year gap, the census, covering both stray and pet/domesticated animals, is expected to be completed by February next year.

A senior UT officer said UT adviser Rajeev Verma will launch the census on Thursday. For the first time, the census will be conducted using a mobile app for real-time data collection.

The last census in 2018-19 had recorded 12,922 stray dogs and 11,006 pet dogs. The bovine population was 25,617, with a total livestock population of 26,990, including 1,440 stray cattle.

A tentative survey conducted by the municipal corporation in 2023 had showed the stray dog population at 9,503. This new census, approved by the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, will provide updated and accurate figures to guide future policy and management efforts.

Being carried out under the ministry’s Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey scheme, the survey will utilise a new mobile app, complemented by a web-based dashboard for seamless tracking and timely insights. Offline data collection will also be incorporated to ensure comprehensive coverage, even in remote and rural areas.

Report stray animals at MC helpline

Amid the rising stray dog bite incidents in the city, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) in September had released toll-free helpline numbers for complaints regarding stray dogs, cattle and monkeys.

Complaints regarding stray dogs, cattle and monkeys can be lodged at 0172-278-7200.

Also, 0172-269-6450, 623-958-7317 (the numbers belonging to SPCA) have been dedicated for complaints related to injured animals, according to MC.

The complaint will be forwarded to the field officers concerned for prompt resolution. Additionally, the “I’m Chandigarh” mobile application is also operational for the submission of any type of complaint.

Last year, the city had reported over 8,000 dog bite cases, outnumbering 2022’s count of 5,363.