After third degree torture allegations, court allows farmer Navdeep’s medical

Days after farmer activist Navdeep Jalbera was arrested by the Ambala police for a murder bid, an Ambala court on Thursday allowed an application seeking his medical examination alleging that he was subjected to "third degree torture" during his remand.

Last week, Navdeep and his aide Gurkirat Shahpur were nabbed near Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport of Mohali by the CIA-1 unit of the police in a murder bid case registered on February 13 in connection with the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Haryana-Punjab border.

While Gurkirat was sent to jail, Navdeep was taken into remand. On Thursday, Navdeep’s counsel advocate Rohit Jain moved an application before the court of Chinar Baghla, judicial magistrate first class, filed by his mother with a request for directing the superintendent of Central Jail, Amabla, for conducting his medical examination alleging third degree torture.

“It has been averred by the applicant that accused Navdeep Singh was produced for medical examination before the doctors at Civil Hospital, Ambala. However, he was not allowed to show the injuries to the examining doctors and the medical examination earlier conducted was mere formalities,” the court order reads.

On this, the court directed the chief medical officer, Civil Hospital, Ambala, to conduct the medical examination of Navdeep by a board of three doctors by way of non-invasive investigation technique like X-ray for any bone damage/de-generative inflammatory change, ultra-sound and MRI for diagnosing soft tissue injury in order to ascertain that whether any third degree torture has been given to him or not.

Jain said, “Directions were issued to superintendent of Central Jail to ensure that medical is conducted immediately as it was argued that the police used its influence to conduct medical in an improper way earlier. Thus, we sought a medical by a board of doctors.”

Around evening, Navdeep was brought from jail in a police van to Ambala district civil hospital for medicals.