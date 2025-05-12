After years of neglect, Chappar Chiri road in Mohali to get a new lease

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has granted administrative approval for the repair of the 2-km road from Chappar Chiri Khurd to Chappar Chiri Kalan, in Mohali’s Industrial Area, Phase 8, in recognition of the historic significance of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial in Chappar Chiri. As a temporary measure, in anticipation of the Fateh March scheduled on Monday, immediate non-bituminous patchwork has been commenced by the public works department to facilitate commuters. (HT)

The road had been in a dilapidated condition for years, giving commuters in the area and visitors to the memorial site a bumpy ride.

The project entails upgrading the 18-feet-wide road at a cost of ₹3.77 crore. The scope of work includes installation of 80 mm interlocking pavers and a five-year maintenance provision, amounting to ₹8.52 lakh.

According to Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, the road had been in the dire need of repairs since 2018, as it endured heavy traffic due to its strategic location.

Expressing his appreciation to the CM for fulfilling a long-standing demand, the MLA stated that the road not only linked the city to the war memorial, but also served as a crucial parallel route to the Kharar-Landran road.

With commencement of renovation work, the road will help alleviate traffic congestion on the Kharar-Landran corridor too, he added.

As a temporary measure, in anticipation of the Fateh March scheduled on Monday, immediate non-bituminous patchwork has been commenced by the public works department to facilitate commuters, the MLA added. The repair work was expected to be completed by Sunday evening.

The MLA further assured that several other link roads in the area will also undergo renovation and repair in the coming days, reinforcing the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

The historical significance of Chappar Chiri is deeply rooted in the Battle of Sirhind.

It was at Chappar Chiri, situated a few kilometres from Landran and around 20 km from Sirhind, that the Sikh army led by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur defeated the Mughal forces led by their commander Wazir Khan in May 1710.

As per historical records, Wazir Khan deployed his cannons and lined up his elephants, cavalry and skilled warriors at a plain site beyond which lay the rough landscape of Chappar Chiri (Chappar means pond and Chiri means a cluster of trees) and surrounding tibbas (mounds).

In recognition of the Sikh army’s momentous victory, in 2011, the Punjab government constructed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial in Chappar Chiri, christening the 328-foot-tall victory memorial as Fateh Burj.