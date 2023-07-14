Aftermath of floods: 749 houses surveyed, Mohali health dept fights dengue

The district health department on Thursday surveyed 749 houses in anti-dengue drives across the district. They also collected 36 samples of drinking water for testing from multiple sources. Due to stagnation of floodwater, the risk of drinking water contamination has increased. Health department officials said that water samples have been taken from sources that are prone to leakages across Mohali district and sent for testing. (HT File Photo)

Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar and district epidemiologist Shalinder Kaur said that because of the fear of mixing of drinking water with the rainwater and sewage. They added that samples have been taken from sources that are prone to leakages and sent for testing. He added that water stagnation increases the risk of mosquito breeding, which can lead to diseases like malaria and dengue.

The civil surgeon advised that if anyone suffers from any symptoms of the disease, they should get tested at the nearest health facility. Dengue testing and treatment is free in government health institutions.

For information, health department’s helpline number, 104, can be contacted.

Connectivity re-established on many roads: Panchkula DC

Panchkula Deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said that road connectivity between Badyal and Samlotha Devi Mandir has been restored. She added that Jallah to Mandhana road via Chandimandir is likely to be re-established very soon.

She said that the recent downpour in the district resulted in numerous landslides, leading to road blockages, particularly in the Morni block. She said that the administration has restored connectivity on various roads connecting Morni to Panchkula and Himachal Pradesh.