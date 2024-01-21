New Delhi A man has been arrested in Bengaluru in connection with a fake passport-visa racket busted by the Delhi Police, officials said on Saturday. Agent arrested from Bengaluru airport in Ludhiana’s fake visa case

They said Sadiqulla Baig was taken into custody at the Bengaluru airport upon arrival from Dubai on Thursday.

Informing about the arrest, deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said a look-out circular had been issued against Baig after his name surfaced in a case of fake visa in Ludhiana. Bengaluru airport staff alerted security personnel as soon he landed in India, following which he was taken into custody and handed over to the Delhi Police, Rangnani said.

Referring to the fake visa case, Rangnani said a passenger identified as Harvinder Singh Dhanoa of Ludhiana was found travelling on a fake Canadian visa provided by an agent, Muskan alias Manpreet Kaur, a few months ago.

Police then arrested Manpreet, who disclosed that she had paid ₹5 lakh to another agent, Sadiqulla Baig, based in Bengaluru for it, the officer said.

Further efforts are underway to trace his possible involvement in other similar cases, he added.