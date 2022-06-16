Agnipath scheme will give transformed youth to society, says Western Command GOC-in-C
The short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will definitely give transformed and refined youth to society, Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri said on Wednesday.
The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called Agniveers and most will leave the service in four years. Nationwide recruitment rallies of youths aged 17.5 to 21 for all three armed forces will start in 90 days.
Addressing a press conference at Chandimandir, the officer said, “The dividends of short-military service to the nation, society and country’s youth are immense. This includes inculcation of patriotism, team work, enhancement of physical fitness, ingrained loyalty for the country and availability of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters.”
“Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package, along with risk and hardship allowances, as applicable in the three services. On completion of the four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package comprising their contribution to the corpus fund and an equal contribution by the government, along with interest,” said Maj Gen Gurvir Singh Kahlon, in-charge, administration, Western Command.
“Upon the completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment,” the officer said.
These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their four-year engagement period, and up to 25% of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the armed forces, he said.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics