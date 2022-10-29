Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally flagged off in Ambala

‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally flagged off in Ambala

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:26 AM IST

The rally is for the candidates of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts of Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh

‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally flagged off in Ambala
‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally flagged off in Ambala
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: An Army recruitment rally under the ‘Agniveer’ scheme has begun at Kharga stadium in Ambala Cantonment to enrol eligible recruits into the armed force, according to an official statement on Friday.

The rally was flagged off by Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan, zonal recruitment officer, Ambala, on Thursday. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General-Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, had also earlier visited the rally, the army said, adding it would be conducted from October 27 to November 6 at the stadium.

“The rally is for the candidates of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts of Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh. The categories for enrolment are Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms), 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass,” the statement added.

The district administration and the police have made special arrangements to facilitate the aspirants visiting Ambala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out