PAU’s innovation:‘Agricultural Ludo’ a hit among Tanzanian farmers

: ‘Agricultural Ludo’, a unique game invented by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to enhance farmers’s knowledge about cultivation through gaming, is gaining popularity not only in India but also abroad. The game is available in multiple languages. (HT PHOTO)

A video of Tanzanian farmers playing the game has gone viral on social media. Experts from the varsity organised a workshop in Tanzania to introduce farmers to the game.

The impact of the game on farmers’ knowledge has been remarkable, with research from the department of communication revealing a significant increase in knowledge after playing the game.

“In Tanzania, the farmer community has given this idea an overwhelming response. They not only liked the game, but also took the message, making it hit in their country” Anil Sharma, deputy director TV & radio from the department of communication, said.

“Around 2 years ago, in collaboration with a Switzerland-based institution, we developed this idea, a fun way to spread the message of recommended farming techniques. This game enhances farmers’ knowledge. After its success with cotton, we plan to develop similar versions for other crops,” Sharma said.

The game, available in multiple languages, has become a valuable resource for farmers seeking to enhance their agricultural expertise.

The game’s unique step ladder format provides farmers with crucial information about planting paddy and cotton at different stages of the game. As players progress in the game, they learn about agricultural techniques that can increase yields while minimising costs. The game also highlights common pitfalls faced by farmers, such as neglecting recommended crop varieties, excessive watering, and improper spraying. By simulating real-world farming challenges, the game empowers farmers to make informed decisions and adopt best practices in their agricultural endeavours.

Originally created in Punjabi, the game quickly garnered interest, and demands from farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, led to its translation into Hindi. Priced at a mere ₹60, the game can be purchased at PAU or from a shop outside Gate no. 1 of the university in Ludhiana.

The game has received widespread acclaim, winning numerous prizes across India. Competing against 44 products, the game secured a place among the top three, earning recognition as an entertaining and effective tool for increasing farmers’ knowledge.