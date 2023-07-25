Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Agriculture minister JP Dalal in Japan; invites investors to Haryana

Agriculture minister JP Dalal in Japan; invites investors to Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 25, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The Japan minister assured all support and cooperation from the Japanese government and said many Japanese companies have established their units in Haryana

On his weeklong visit to Japan, Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister JP Dalal has invited investors to invest in the India International Horticulture Market (IIHM), Ganaur, in Haryana.

Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister JP Dalal (File photo)
The minister also held a meeting with Parliamentary vice-minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries Tsunoda Hideo and held discussions regarding the projects of supply chain in the horticulture sector, skill training, fisheries, agreements with the University of Agriculture and Horticulture.

The Japan minister assured all support and cooperation from the Japanese government and said many Japanese companies have established their units in Haryana.

The agriculture minister and other members of the delegation also met the director general (South Asia department) of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), ITO Teruyuki. It was further said the funding agency of the government of Japan has agreed to fund a multi-million-dollar horticulture supply chain project in Haryana and they have also committed to sanction this project in the next six months.

The agriculture minister said the visit to Japan will prove to be a milestone for new research and development in the field of horticulture and agriculture to increase the income and employment of farmers. He stated that the Haryana government has set a goal of expanding horticulture area to 22 lakh acres by 2023 and increasing the production thrice.

“After studying the techniques being used in the field of horticulture across different countries, we will adopt these techniques in Haryana so that the farmers of the state can also move towards becoming entrepreneurs and increasing their income,” he added.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023
