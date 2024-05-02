 Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Haryana tells officials to watch out for child marriages - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi
Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Haryana tells officials to watch out for child marriages

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The Haryana women and child development (WCD) department has directed child marriage prohibition officers to take effective measures to prevent child marriages, particularly on Akshaya Tritiya on May 10.

As per the Child Marriage Prohibition Act of 2006, girls should not be married before the age of 18 and boys before 21. (HT File)
An official spokesperson said that the WCD department will work in full coordination with other departments and ensure complete ban on child marriage in the state.

The spokesperson said public should inform the authorities concerned on helpline numbers like 112, 100, the child helpline (1098), and the women’s helpline number 1091 for prompt assistance if needed.

The spokesperson said it has been seen over the years that numerous weddings take place on Akshaya Tritiya but awareness is crucial to prevent underage marriages, which are illegal.

As per the Child Marriage Prohibition Act of 2006, girls should not be married before the age of 18 and boys before 21. Legal actions, including imprisonment for up to two years and fine up to 1 lakh are specified for those involved in organising child marriages.

“The owners or managers of community centers, public buildings, banquet halls, and marriage venues are urged to verify the age of brides and grooms before ceremonies are held on their premises, and prevent child marriages,” the spokesperson said, urging people not to file false complaints.

“The priests, village panch, sarpanch, and municipal councillors are also urged to verify age certificates and report possibility of potential child marriages to the authorities.”

New Delhi
Thursday, May 02, 2024
