Ahead of farmers march, Section 144 clamped in Chandigarh

Ahead of the farmers’ agitation on February 13, the Chandigarh Police have invoked Sector 144 (prohibition on assembly of five or more persons) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) across the city. Police barricades put up at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Patiala district, Sunday. (PTI)

In an advisory issued on Sunday evening, the UT Police stated that there will be a ban on gatherings, processions, demonstrations, marchpasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying sticks, rods or weapons for the next 60 days.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

In view of this, vehicles, especially tractor trailers, will not be allowed to move within the territory of Chandigarh.

Read more: As Delhi braces for farmers’ stir, Section 144 in parts of city

Police also advised the general public to strictly follow the government directions, take necessary measures and cooperate with the police to ensure law and order. Violators will be prosecuted with strict penal action under the relevant provisions of law, said a police official.

Traffic disruptions likely

A traffic police official also said there will be some restrictions on the free movement of traffic on February 12 and 13 on the borders of Chandigarh. Neighbouring states have also issued traffic advisories.