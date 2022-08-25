Ahead of harvesting, Haryana basmati exporters seek lower market levies
Concerned over the rise in the prices of basmati varieties of paddy, rice traders from Haryana have urged the government for a reduction of levies imposed on buying long-grained aromatic rice from Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) of the state.
Haryana, which accounts for more than half of basmati shipments from India, imposes a total of 6.5 percent levy on the purchase of foodgrains from its mandis.
According to rice exporters, they have to pay an arhtiya commission of 2.5%, a market fee of 2% and rural development cess of 2%.
Besides, the prices of basmati’s early maturing varieties of Pusa 1509 and Pusa 1692 have jumped to above ₹3,500 per quintal against ₹2,200-2,500 the last year following a surge in demand for rice in the international market.
“Even the prices of paddy are above ₹3,500 and we have to pay ₹200 more on the purchase of every quintal of basmati besides the transportation and handling charges,” said a private trader from Karnal grain market.
Traders said Haryana is charging the highest levy in the country as the levies are 3% in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, 3.25% in Rajasthan and 4.5% in Punjab.
Nathi Ram Gupta, president of the All-India Rice Exporter Association (AREA), said such a hefty levy on traders is not justified as this will not only affect the trade in the grain markets of Haryana but also promote horse-trading.
“We have taken up the issue with the chief minister and top government functionaries, but did not get any positive response,” he added.
“The higher levies of 6.5 percent bite into the margins of traders of the state and they won’t be able to buy paddy from mandis of Haryana if the levies are not reduced,” said Vijay Setia, a basmati rice exporter from Karnal and former president of the AREA.
The traders said that they have already raised a request with the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar that Haryana should reduce the levy which is more than double of the neighbouring states.
The Haryana Rice Exporters Association (HREA) had written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar that rice millers should be provided some relief so that they could compete in the international market with traders from the other states.
Even a delegation of rice exporters from the state had met the additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, the chief administrator of the Haryana agricultural marketing board, earlier this month.
In June last year, the Haryana government increased the market fee on basmati as well as the rural development cess from 0.5% to 2% each putting an extra burden on private basmati traders.
18-year-old boy shot at by bike-borne youths in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was allegedly shot at by two bike-borne men at Hisar's Surya Nagar on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place when the boy was returning back on a motorcycle after dropping his mother at a private school, where she worked. Two youths intercepted his path and shot at him. The injured youth's father said his son had just passed Class 12 and they did not have a rivalry with anyone.
Karnal ration depot holder booked for creating bogus beneficiaries
The Karnal police have booked a ration depot holder and two of depot holder Bharat Bhushan of Ram Nagar's nominees for an alleged ration scam of Rs 23 lakh by creating 44 bogus BPL ration cards. As per the police, the FIR was registered following an investigation by assistant food and supply officer Rajender Jaglan. The total value of the stolen ration was Rs 22.71 lakh, reads the FIR.
Man bringing banned pills into Ludhiana, lands in police net
Two days after Sahnewal police busted an inter-state drug nexus with the arrest of three drug peddlers, another accused landed in police net late on Tuesday. Police recovered 1.32 lakh intoxicant pills from the possession of the accused, who was hiding them in a secret compartment inside the truck's fuel tank. The accused, Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal, were arrested at the Delhi road following a tip-off.
Fearing disruption of business, Ludhiana furniture traders protest against flyover design
Already running behind schedule, the project to construct an elevated road from Samrala chowk leading up to Ferozepur road has hit a roadblock with furniture traders near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday taking to streets against the design of the elevated road portion — flyover — being constructed in the vicinity. Meetings with legislators, National Highway Authority of India and district administration officials have failed to resolve the stand-off.
40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle
The animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district. Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the infected cattle. “We have vaccinated 22,000 cattle in the district and nearly 55,000 goat pox vaccines will be delivered in one or two days,” he added.
