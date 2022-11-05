Ahead of HP polls, PM visits Dera Radha Soami Beas, meets head

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh (HP) assembly polls scheduled on November 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, 45 kms from the district headquarter, and met its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Before leaving for HP to address two poll rallies of the BJP at Sundernagar and Solan, Modi visited the Dera in the morning. He landed at Adampur airport in Jalandhar, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Union Minister Som Parkash, National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma.

From the airport, he directly reached the Dera which is also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh and has a huge following in Punjab and other states of India. A sizable number of the followers also live in HP. He spent around one hour with Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and discussed various issues regarding social welfare, said the sources.

The Dera head also took him to the community kitchen of the Dera. The PM saw the followers making chapatis and chopping the vegetables.

Meanwhile, the farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) staged a protest against the PM at Beas over farmers’ issues. They were led by the organisation’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher. However, the protesters remained under control of the police and did not pose any threat to the security of the PM.

On Friday, Modi tweeted, “Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts”. In February, the Prime Minister had met the Dera head in Delhi and also praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.