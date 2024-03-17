Ahead of inaugural IPL match, VIP route to Mullanpur stadium dolled up, but other access roads in tatters

Amid preparations for the highly anticipated inaugural IPL match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 23, authorities’ attention seems to be focused on decking up roads for VVIPs and players, while work on other access roads around the stadium, to be taken by spectators from across the tricity, is still far from complete. While GMADA has readied the 1,500-metre stretch from Togan village till the cricket stadium in Mullanpur for smooth movement of VVIPs and players, other roads are lying neglected. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With the state government keeping a close eye on the development in and around the stadium and work still in progress on the crucial PR4 road in the periphery, Mohali administration is racing against time to ready the infrastructure with just a week to spare before Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the newly built stadium.

At a special meeting last month with officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma had directed the local administration to immediately complete the development works near the stadium.

But work on the 9 km PR4 road, connecting Kurali with New Chandigarh, where the stadium is located and is expected to attract spectators in droves on March 23, is still hanging fire. Coming up at a cost of ₹80 crore, the three lane road

A senior administrative officer, requesting anonymity, said while the Chandigarh administration had carpeted the road leading to the stadium within its area, GMADA was focusing mainly on the 1,500-metre stretch from Togan village, at the beginning of Mohali, till the PCA stadium in Mullanpur, for smooth movement of VVIPs and players.

“While the complete PR4 road has to be widened and converted into a three-lane road, GMADA officials are aiming to complete widening and recarpeting of the road from Togan village till the stadium before the match. Moreover, a special service road has been constructed for the entry of the players from Gate Number 7. PCA has also installed new paver blocks on the road around the stadium,” the officer said.

Moreover, out of the three bridges on PR4, including a minor bridge that was to be completed by December end last year, GMADA has so far finished work on only a partial bridge, allowing smooth passage to traffic coming from Chandigarh, especially for the match. But construction of the other side of the bridge is not likely to conclude before the match.

According to sources, the work was delayed as GMADA got the approval for construction only in December, after a wait of around one year. Work was also hit last year due to the heavy monsoon rains.

“Our ultimate goal is to construct a four-lane PR4 road, but due to expenses, it was decided to widen the two-lane road into three lanes for now. The final permission for the same was given in December after a delay of over a year that delayed the development work, which is now expected to be completed by July,” a senior GMADA officer said.

GMADA will also not be able to construct another key bridge from Kurali side near Boothgarh village, though the complete 9-km stretch of PR4 road has been motorable.

The road ahead of the stadium towards Kurali also continues to give commuters bumpy rides. The situation will be no different for those coming from Kharar, using PR7, which will ultimately merge with PR4 near New Chandigarh.

A GMADA officer said efforts were being made to give a clear passage to commuters coming from Kharar towards the New Chandigarh stadium by partially allowing traffic through the stretch that was still under construction at PR7 road (Airport road) near Palheri village.

Several other stretches near the stadium on the PR4 road are also either one-way or under construction.

Manish Thakur, a Kurali resident, said, “Being a hardcore cricket fan, I won’t miss the chance to watch the first-ever match to be played at the Mullanpur stadium. But the condition of roads leading to the venue is deplorable. Long traffic jams and broken roads will play spoilsport on the day. If the government knew about the match scheduled here, they should have recarpeted the entire PR4 road and also constructed the bridges.”

Builders roped in for greenery

Meanwhile, the local administration has also roped in builders, with projects along the said roads near the stadium, to plant attractive plants on the divider to beautify the area.

Sonu, who runs a car workshop on PR4 road near Omaxe Society, said, “Due to the upcoming match, authorities are working day and night to give the area a facelift. Earlier officials did not bother about the defunct lights, but now this road remains lit at night, making travelling much safer.”

Avdeep Singh, executive engineer, GMADA, assured that adequate development work will be completed near the stadium before the match for smooth flow of traffic. “The complete PR4 road will be motorable and spectators will be able to reach the stadium easily on the match day,” Singh said.