Ahead of Republic Day, police take out flag march in Mohali

In view of Republic Day, a flag march led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) HS Bal was carried out by Mohali police across the city, including Phases 1, 8, 9, 10, 11, IISER Chowk, Aerocity, Airport Road, Sector 82 and Sohana on Tuesday. Police personnel during a flag march in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During the march, the police inspected numerous hotels, directing them to not accommodate anyone without proper identification. Moreover, checking was done at malls and surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incidents.

“We have beefed up security at all government buildings and our alert force is regularly maintaining vigil on the law-and-order situation in the district. We are checking all vulnerable and key places, and will not allow any anti-social element to hamper peace here,” the DSP said.

Around 1,200 cops will be deployed for security on Republic Day.

While Mohali police will deploy 1,000 cops across the district, an additional force of around 200 police personnel from outside the district will be deployed here to ensure public safety and to avoid any untoward situation. The entry and exit points of Mohali will be under police surveillance. Special checkpoints will also be laid by the police.

“We will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safety of the public and avoid any unpleasant incident. We have also sought additional forces to keep an eye on all the busy markets, religious places, railway station, bus stands and malls, besides other key places. Residents should also stay alert and inform us immediately in case of any suspicious activity,” Sandeep Kumar Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.