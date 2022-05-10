AICC expands Himachal working presidents’ role
The Congress high command has expanded the roles of the four working presidents appointed in the recent organisational rejig in the Himachal Pradesh unit.
As per a notification issued by AICC’s Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, the working presidents have been assigned various responsibilities keeping in mind the purpose to establish better coordination in the forthcoming assembly elections.
The working presidents will not only coordinate with AICC, but also help the PCC chief Pratibha Singh.
Former Chamba MLA Harsh Mahajan has been assigned the responsibility of election management, war room, resource management, and logistics, making him the most powerful functionary after PCC chief.
Sujanpur legislator Rajinder Singh Rana will manage the political affairs, media and publicity while Pawan Kajal, who represents Kangra assembly segment, will coordinate with frontal organisations including Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI), Seva Dal and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).
Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar will coordinate with all departments and cells at state level.
Meanwhile, sources said that Pratibha Singh and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri were upset over not being consulted before being assigned the responsibilities to the working presidents.
-
HP cabinet approves 200 posts of Ayurveda medical officers
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, which met on Monday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to fill 200 posts of medical officers (Ayurveda) in the Ayush department. The Cabinet also decided to open a new development block office at Khundian in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories. As many as 20 panchayats would come under this newly created development block.
-
Delhi: Property dealer killed for urinating outside neighbour’s house
A 44-year-old property dealer was killed by a man and his son who attacked Lamba with bottles and stones, following a brawl that started over the victim relieving himself outside their house in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in the early hours of Monday. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 5.30am, the Mukherjee Nagar police station received a call regarding a quarrel among residents of Parmanand Colony.
-
Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner Delhi's Mehrauli area
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Monday evening, police said, adding they have arrested the suspect. Police said that the control room received a call at 6.40pm regarding the stabbing of a woman near Bhagwati Hospital, after which patrol staff reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.
-
Neighbour sets woman afire in Haryana days before victim's wedding
A 24-year-old woman was injured after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, two days before her wedding on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police. A resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, Complainant Ashok Kumar, said that his daughter was to be married on May 11. On Sunday, his relatives stayed over so his family slept on the rooftop.
-
Shrubs to make up over 75% of Delhi’s plantations this year
With Delhi slowly running out of land for carrying out its annual tree plantation, compensatory plantation and tree transplantation efforts, the annual greening target of 3.54 million saplings this year will be largely met by planting shrubs, which make up about 76% of the total 2.76 million saplings being planted by the 19 greening agencies of the national capital, forest department officials have said.
