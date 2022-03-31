AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
BATHINDA:
A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts.
In a two-page letter, the student mentioned about being harassed in the name of interaction by his seniors. However, he did not mention the name of any of the students involved in the act.
“In the morning, I don’t have time to wear a turban. They have a problem with me wearing a cap whereas no teacher had any such problem on the issue,” he said in the letter written in English.
No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday. A resident of the Fazilka district, the student was living in a campus hostel after joining the AIIMS in February.
“He handed over the letter to his roommate that was delivered to the hostel superintendent. After his mobile phone was switched off, a police complaint was lodged immediately. He was found in good health in Chandigarh,” said dean Prof Satish Gupta.
Gupta, who is also the official spokesperson of AIIMS, said that strict action would be taken after the student shares details of the culprits.
Bathinda senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said the parents of the student told her that they were earlier informed by their son about maltreatment but they have not filed a formal complaint with the police.
Centre tightens rules for surrender of environmental clearances
Mumbai: In a first, the union environment ministry has laid down a standard operating procedure for project proponents hoping to surrender environmental clearances for projects that failed to take off. The procedure was laid down in an office memorandum (OM) dated March 28, a copy of which has been seen by the Hindustan Times.
Sonbhadra DM suspended over allegations of 'corruption'
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate T K Shibu, who is facing allegations of corruption related to mining in the district and laxity during election duty, according to official sources. The UP government in a statement said, "The Sonbhadra district magistrate has been suspended for irregularities while discharging his duty and for laxity in resolving issues related to the public." Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.
Maha mulling rollback of its decision to allot flats to legislators
Mumbai: After widespread criticism, the state government is mulling a rollback of its decision to give low-cost Mhada flats to legislators. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had on March 24 announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Following widespread criticism, the housing minister had clarified that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh.
Yogi Adityanath asks heads of selection boards to provide 10,000 government jobs in 100 days
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set a target of providing 10,000 government jobs to youths in 100 days. He issued the directive at a meeting with the chairpersons of selection boards. All the selection boards will coordinate with the state home department before conducting all recruitment examinations, Yogi Adityanath said. Monitoring should be done to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
RSS leader takes dalits, tribals to Kashi Vishwanath temple for prayers
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar on Thursday led a group of dalits, including women, and tribal people in offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The group of 51 first gathered at Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi on the outskirts of Varanasi. Then, they reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple with RSS leader Indresh Kumar and Sriram Panth chief Rajiv Shriguru. Dalits are protectors of the Sanatan Dharma, Shriguru said.
