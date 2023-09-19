Aim to make Chandigarh country’s first carbon-free city: UT adviser

With the aim to make Chandigarh India’s first carbon-free city by 2030, the UT administration has already kicked off several projects, including promoting clean fuel vehicles, UT adviser Dharam Pal said on Monday during the valedictory ceremony of the ninth “Ins and Outs” show. Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal at the Ins and Outs show in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The show was organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects, Fire and Security Association of India and Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) with the support of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI).

Addressing the audience, the adviser said the UT administration was promoting solar energy. “Electric vehicles (EVs) are being promoted here. Many government institutions in Chandigarh have already adopted solar energy. We urge building companies to manufacture eco-friendly and reusable materials.”

“Chandigarh has presented policies that encourage the use of green construction materials and energy-efficient technologies in construction projects. One of our notable initiatives is to promote smart cities and smart homes, which align perfectly with the theme of this expo,” he added.

PHDCCI Chandigarh chapter chairman Madhusudan Vij said the ninth edition of the show was expanded this time.

PHDCCI deputy secretary-general Naveen Seth said considering the encouragement of city residents, the show will be organised from September 7 to 10 next year.