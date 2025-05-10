AIP urges Centre to release Er Rashid

Expressing concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Friday urged the Centre to release Baramulla MP Er Rashid so that the voices of people from his constituency are heard. The people of his parliamentary constituency, who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing violence, need his leadership and support. (HT File)

In a statement, Nabi said, “It is imperative for the Centre to put aside any considerations of ego and release MP Er Rashid without further delay. The people of his parliamentary constituency, who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing violence, need his leadership and support. It is important to remember that during past, man-made or natural crises in LoC areas such as Gurez, Machil, Karnah, Keran, Uri, Poonch and Rajouri, Er Rashid was always the first to reach out, providing assistance and assurance to the affected people. His presence not only brought relief but also gave a sense of accommodation and credibility to democratic institutions.”

The statement added that Rashid’s commitment to the people of border areas during crises has always exemplified true leadership.