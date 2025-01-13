AIP urges PM for prioritising Sadhna Pass Tunnel project

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise the Sadhna Pass Tunnel project in Karnah Kupwara in north Kashmir and sought release of party leader and jailed MP Engineer Rashid along with other political prisoners. We urge the PM to release incarcerated MP Er Rashid, said the spokesperson. (HT File)

The party has also demanded restoration of statehood. In his first visit of Kashmir this year, PM Modi will inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg.

While welcoming the opening of Z Morh Tunnel, AIP chief spokesman Inam Un Nabi demanded same tunnel for Sadhna Pass in Kupwara. “The Sadhna tunnel project is long-awaited project, initiated by MoRTH and BRO, promises all-weather connectivity to the remote regions of Karnah and Tangdhar, which remain cut off during harsh winters, severely impacting trade, tourism and healthcare,” he said. “We urge the PM to release incarcerated MP Er Rashid. Releasing him would honour the people’s will and restore their faith in justice,” he said.

The AIP also called for the release of prisoners , restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir besides emphasising the need to address grievances of the Jammu and Kashmir.