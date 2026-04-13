AIP welcomes ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday welcomed the launch of the “drug-free Jammu & Kashmir” campaign launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, terming it a significant and much-needed initiative to combat the growing drug menace in the region. The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday welcomed the launch of the “drug-free Jammu & Kashmir” campaign launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, terming it a significant and much-needed initiative to combat the growing drug menace in the region. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Chief spokesperson of AIP, Inam Un Nabi said that the launch of the 100-day intensive campaign is a positive step towards addressing a crisis that has deeply affected society.

“The participation of people from all walks of life sends a strong message that this fight must be collective and sustained,” he said.

Inam Un Nabi further said that drug addiction has emerged as a serious concern in Jammu & Kashmir, affecting thousands of youth and devastating families. “While strict action against drug peddlers is important, equal emphasis must be laid on awareness, rehabilitation and community support. Only a balanced and humane approach can ensure lasting results,” he added, expressing hope that the campaign will bring real change on the ground.

Inam Un Nabi also demanded the establishment of at-least one fully equipped de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in each district.

He said such centres must have qualified psychiatrists and counsellors, detoxification facilities, in-patient and out-patient care, vocational training and proper follow-up support for reintegration into society. “Without strong rehabilitation infrastructure, we cannot truly win this battle. Saving lives must go hand in hand with enforcement,” he added.