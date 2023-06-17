Direct flight between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur to resume from September 3

In a good news for the passengers travelling from Punjab to Australia, Kuala Lumpur, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia-based low-cost carrier Air Asia X is resuming its direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar from September 3. These flights were suspended due to Covid in March 2020. The direct flight will benefit passengers travelling from Punjab to Australia, Kuala Lumpur, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. (AFP File Photo)

The airline will start the service with 4-weekly flights, connecting Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar with Australian cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast with convenient short layover connections via Kuala Lumpur. This will bring relief to the Punjabi community in Australia and other Southeast Asian countries as it will take much less time and fares as compared to Delhi. Travellers will also be able to avail the flights of Air Asia X via Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, Indonesia, Philippines and other tourist destinations within a short span of time.

Members of FlyAmritsar Initiative and Amritsar Vikas Manch which played a leading role in starting the flights in August 2018, were regularly following up with the senior management of Air Asia X for resumption of these services. “We welcome the decision by airline management to resume these flights as a large number of Punjabi diaspora in Australia was travelling on its flights via Kuala Lumpur. This will not only make travel easier for the Punjabi community, but will also greatly benefit the tourism industry of Amritsar, said Sameep Singh Gumtala, Global Convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative.

According to the bookings available on its website, on Sunday and Monday, the flight will depart Kuala Lumpur in the morning at 7:35am and arrive in Amritsar at 11am and then depart at 12:30pm in the afternoon reaching Kuala Lumpur in the evening at 8:55pm. On Wednesday and Friday, the flight will depart Malaysia at 8:25 pm arriving Amritsar at 11:50 pm and then depart next day at 1am on Thursday and Saturday and reach Malaysia at 9:25am.