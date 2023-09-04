Direct flight between Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur resumes

In a good news for the passengers travelling from Punjab to Australia, Kuala Lumpur, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia-based low-cost carrier Air Asia X resumed its direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar on Sunday. These flights were suspended due to Covid in March 2020. The direct flight will benefit passengers travelling from Punjab to Australia, Kuala Lumpur, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. (AFP file)

The airline started the service with four-weekly flights, connecting Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, with Australian cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Gold Coast with convenient short layover connections via Kuala Lumpur.

This will bring relief to the Punjabi community in Australia and other Southeast Asian countries as it will take much less time and fares as compared to Delhi. Travellers will also be able to avail the flights of Air Asia X via Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, Indonesia, Philippines and other tourist destinations within a short span of time.

Amritsar member of Parliament Gurjit Singh Aujla visited the airport to meet the Air Asia X crew and passengers brought by the flight from Malaysia. “We offer congratulations to all for the resumption of the flight after over three years. I hope this flight will get good response from people,” said Aujla while interacting with the media.

Members of FlyAmritsar Initiative and Amritsar Vikas Manch which played a leading role in starting the flights in August 2018, were regularly following up with the senior management of Air Asia X for resumption of these services. “This will not only make travel easier for the Punjabi community, but will also greatly benefit the tourism industry of Amritsar,” said Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative.

According to the bookings available on its website, on Sunday and Monday, the flight will depart Kuala Lumpur in the morning at 7.35 am and arrive in Amritsar at 11 am and then depart at 12.30 pm in the afternoon reaching Kuala Lumpur in the evening at 8.55 pm. On Wednesday and Friday, the flight will depart Malaysia at 8.25 pm arriving Amritsar at 11.50 pm and then depart next day at 1 am on Thursday and Saturday and reach Malaysia at 9.25 am.

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from Nov 8

Aujla also said Malaysia Airlines is also set to start direct Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight from November 8.

According to the schedule available on its website, the airline will launch this route with two flights per week on every Wednesday and Saturday. The airline will deploy its 160-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft for this route. Departing from Kuala Lumpur at 6.50 pm, the flight will land at Amritsar at 10.10 pm. The return flight will take-off from Amritsar at 11.25 pm and arrive at Kuala Lumpur at 7.30 am the following morning.

Presently, the airport maintains direct international connections with cities such as London, Birmingham, Milan, Rome, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur through airlines Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Qatar Airways, Scoot, Batik Air, AirAsia X and Neos Airlines.