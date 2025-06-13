Air India crash: Two Chandigarh-Ahmedabad delayed by 90 minutes

Ajay Verma, CEO of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, shared that IndiGo’s flight 6E-251, which was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad at 3.55 pm, eventually took off at 5.30 pm, resulting in a delay of 90 minutes.
As many as two flights from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad were delayed by around 90 minutes on Thursday due to the temporary closure of Ahmedabad airport for nearly two hours after a London-bound Air India flight crashed soon after take-off earlier in the afternoon.
He added that IndiGo’s flight 6E-3659, scheduled to depart at 6.55 pm, was also delayed by nearly 90 minutes.