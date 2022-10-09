Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Air pollution affects all: President on stubble burning

Air pollution affects all: President on stubble burning

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Emphasising on the importance of women empowerment, the President said it was the responsibility of society to encourage both girls and boys to progress in life, so that the country could march on as well. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu, who was in Chandigarh on Saturday to witness the prowess of the Indian Air Force at its 90th anniversary, raised the issue of stubble burning in the region and urged farmers to live in harmony with nature.

“Every year during winter, Air Quality Index (AQI) is discussed across the country, especially in this region. Everyone suffers from the ill-effects of pollution (due to stubble burning),” the President said, during the reception at Raj Bhawan.

“The Indian way of life has been the harmony of humans with nature. The well-being of mankind lies in the art of living with nature”, she said.

She appreciated the role of the people of Punjab and Haryana in ushering social and religious reforms, the freedom struggle, agricultural revolution and industrial development.

“The states, with Chandigarh as their capital, have made a leading contribution in the development of Indian agriculture. In the 1960s, when our country was going through a food crisis, the farmers of Punjab and Haryana made the green revolution a success, which ensured food security of the country,” the President said, adding that Chandigarh has special significance for both states – Punjab, the state of five rivers, and Haryana: The place of origin of the Bhagavad Gita.

Emphasising on the importance of women empowerment, she said it was the responsibility of society to encourage both girls and boys to progress in life, so that the country could march on as well.

Sunday, October 09, 2022
