AISSF chief shot dead by neighbour in Jalandhar

Jalandhar : Parminder Singh Dhingra, 40, president of the All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF), was on Tuesday shot dead in Jalandhar in broad daylight following a heated argument with a neighbour at Dilbag Nagar extension in Jalandhar West assembly segment.

Dhingra, who is also a lawyer, was shot in the leg and fell from the stairs, suffering a head injury.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur said the accused opened fire at Dhingra with a .22 caliber rifle.

“The incident took place around 2pm but the police control room received information about the crime after 3pm following which cops and forensic experts were rushed to the spot,” Randhawa said.

She added Dhingra suffered bullet injury in one of his thighs and was found dead when the police reached at the spot.

“From the crime scene, it appeared that Dhingra died of excessive blood loss,” said Randhawa, adding that the motive behind the crime is still unclear.

“In the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that Dhingra had heated argument with his neighbours residing opposite to his residence,” she added.

Randhawa said it came to the fore that son of the main accused used his sports rifle to fire at Dhingra.

“The process of registering the first information report at Basti Bawa Khel police station is on and two persons have been detained. Their names will be declared once the FIR is registered,” Randhawa said.

Perturbed over the incident, AISSF activists and lawyers gathered at the crime spot and raised questions over the police working and alleged the investigators for not acting swiftly in rushing Dhingra to a nearby hospital.

“Police adopted a lackadaisical and unprofessional approach in handling the situation. Instead of shifting him to nearby hospital, the police kept investigating the matter and shifted his body for post-mortem at 5.15pm. Had he been shifted instantly, the blood loss could be avoided?” an AISSF activists said.

Randhawa, however, said the police followed the standard operating procedure of collecting all evidences, including CCTV footage, by securing the crime scene.