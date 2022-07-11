AIT ex-chief’s arrest: VB probe points to multicrore scam
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) last Wednesday for alleged irregularities during his tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman, had misused his post to benefit a number of firms and individuals known to him, the probe has found so far.
After his four-day police remand ended on Monday, Bassi was again produced in a local court, which extended his custody by two days for further interrogation. Bassi had earlier denied any wrongdoing while alleging political vendetta behind his arrest.
Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021. According to the complaint filed by the AIT, he had allotted a 200-square-yard plot in Amritsar’s posh Ranjit Avenue locality to one Sohan Singh for just ₹2.82 lakh even as its market value is around ₹1.40 crore.
An official spokesperson of the VB said on Monday that the investigations have revealed several irregularities in the allotment of development works worth ₹300-400 crore during Bassi’s tenure as well. At least half a dozen firms are under the scanner in this suspected multicrore scam, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further alleged that Bassi had illegally allotted various commercial and residential plots, including Verka milk booths, to his close associates and relatives in posh areas, and files pertaining to some of these plots were found missing from the sales branch of the Trust office. Bassi had allegedly enlisted around 37 firms that were further allotted contracts worth crores in violation of departmental rules, said the spokesperson, adding that further probe was on.
Ludhiana | GADVASU issues advisory to avert damage to fish ponds during monsoon
Although monsoon is a favourable season for fish farming, smart water management skills are required to avert any unforeseen damage to fish ponds and loss of fish stock. Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), shared important management practices for fish farming in the monsoon season. Ansal advised to plant pond dykes with grass to check erosion.
Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra
Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.
77th Founder’s Day: MBD Group distributes ration at old age homes in Ludhiana
On the occasion of 77th Founder's Day, MBD Group organised a series of corporate social responsibility activities, including plantation drives, snack and movie shows for underprivileged children as well as ration distribution and special lunch at old age homes. Through AKM Charitable Trust, MBD Group extended its support to projects such as empowering girl child with education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra was a firm believer in the power and potential of education.
Law officers’ appointment: HC notice on Punjab’s plea against national commission’s quota order
Acting on a plea from the Punjab government, which challenged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes's directions to implement reservation policy in the appointment of law officers in advocate general office, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from both the Centre and commission. The high court bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also asked the Centre and NCSC why the latter's order should not be stayed.
FSDA to launch drive against food adulteration
LUCKNOW FSDA officials are all set to launch a campaign to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene in the state capital. After securing the fifth position in the country in the Eat Right Challenge - 1 programme, the Food Safety and Drug Administration is gearing up to launch an implementation and awareness campaign in Lucknow with an aim to secure the first position in the Eat Right Challenge -2 programme.
