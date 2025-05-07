Akal Takht condemns Pakistani shelling on Poonch gurdwara

Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Wednesday condemned the Pakistani shelling on Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Poonch town of Jammu region that claimed four lives, including that of raagi (devotional singer) Amrik Singh. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Wednesday condemned the Pakistani shelling on a gurdwara in Poonch town that left four innocent civilians dead. (HT file photo)

Four members of the Sikh community were among 12 civilians killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district after India carried out missile strikes under Operation Sindoor against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on Wednesday.

Besides Amrik Singh, the gurdwara raagi, Amarjeet Singh, an ex-serviceman, Ranjeet Singh, a Poonch shop owner, and Mankote resident Balvinder Kour, alias Ruby, were killed in the cross-LoC shelling.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who is officiating as the Akal Takht Jathedar, said the governments of both India and Pakistan must make sincere efforts to resolve the dispute and restore peace. “War always harms humanity and often results in the death of innocent people. Every possible effort be made to resolve the current situation,” he posted on X.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and for the restoration of peace in the region.

The jathedar said since Partition and Independence in 1947, Hindus and Sikhs living in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir had borne the brunt of hostilities between the two nations.