Akal Takht holds US Sikh publisher ‘tankhaiya’ for distortion in Gurbani
The Akal Takht on Tuesday declared a US-based Sikh publisher, Thaminder Singh Anand, a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for making distortions in the Gurbani (hymns) and asked the community to boycott him till he appears before the Takht to apologise for his offence.
The distortion had come to light recently, leading to objections from Sikh bodies across the world. The Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, listened to various stakeholders from the community on Tuesday before reaching its decision.
Pronouncing the decision, acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said: “Thaminder Singh is held guilty of making changes in the Gurbani on his own. Considering the sentiments of the Panth, Akal Takht Sahib bans offline and online publishing of Gurbani by him. He is directed to appear before the Takht, give his explanation and disclose the persons behind him within a month. He is also directed to present related records at the Takht. Until he does it, he will remain a ‘tankhaiya’. All the Sikhs are directed to shun all kinds of relations or cooperation with him.”
According to the SGPC, Anand is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature. According to the allegation, he had added an extra “lagan-matravan” (suprasegmental symbols of Gurmukhi) by changing the original verses of Gurbani.
SGPC told to look into Gurbani apps
Another man, Onkar Singh, was also directed to stop his activities of changing “lagan-matravan” in the original verses of Gurbani in the name of amendments and appear before the Takht with an explanation.
The Takht also made the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s permission mandatory for common devotees to write the holy birs (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib. The SGPC is the apex gurdwara management body.
In another decision, the Takht underlined that it has gone through as many as 21 Gurbani mobile apps in which errors have been found. “The SGPC is directed to get these errors removed within one month or get these apps banned through legal measures,” said the Akal Takht acting jathedar who was accompanied by Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in the highest presidium of Sikhs.
‘Work together for Sikh prisoners’ release’
The Sikh clergy asked the SGPC, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and other Sikh organisations to initiate joint efforts in the struggle for release of Sikh prisoners who remain behind bars even after the completion of their jail term. They also asked a Sikh man who has climbed atop a mobile tower in Moga district to seek the release of Sikh prisoners to end his protest, citing that “committing suicide” was not part of the religion.
Staunch critics of the Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which controls the SGPC, also attended the meeting, including former parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib and incumbent Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) president Baljit Singh Daduwal. Daduwal had earlier refused to recognise the Takht jathedars appointed by the SGPC.
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka, who along with other members of the committee recently parted ways with the SAD, was also present. Both addressed the meeting. Besides them, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa also expressed their views.
-
Ten killed, 11 injured in jeep-auto collision in UP’s Kasganj
Ten people, including women and kids, were killed and 11 others injured when an autorickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding jeep under Patiyali police station limits in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning, police said. Kasganj superintendent of police Rohan P Botre said the incident took place when the women and kids from Farrukhabad district were coming to attend 'satsang' (religious gathering) in Bahadur Nagar locality of Kasganj at around 10 am.
-
Ten members of family among 14 test Covid +ve in Meerut
Ten members of a family in Saket area were among the 14 new cases of Corona reported in Meerut on Monday. With this, the number of active cases in the district is now 35 and all of them are in home isolation. The 10 members of a family, who were found positive, were those who came in contact with an LKG student who tested Covid positive on Friday. They are student's parents and other relatives.
-
Police investigate unauthorised access to state govt’s citizen service portal
Police have initiated a probe after an unidentified person tried to clear an application for caste certificate on the Maharashtra government's citizen service portal Aple Sarkar, using the log-in IDs and passwords of the local tehsildar, nayab tehsildar, and sub-divisional officer. The tehsildar office receives applications at Setu Suvidha Kendra, Maha e-Suvidha Kendra, and on Aple Sarkar portal for various purposes.
-
Seer who called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj stopped from visiting monument
Agra A seer from Ayodhya, who had called for a 'dharma sansad' at the Taj Mahal on May 5 to declare India a Hindu Rashtra and install a Shiva idol there, was stopped from visiting the monument on Tuesday and was taken to the outskirts of Agra city. Vikas Kumar said he was stopped from going to Taj Mahal because his call for a religious event at the monument was against the Supreme Court guidelines.
-
City’s last dedicated Covid hospital to resume non-Covid services from May 5
Mumbai After dedicating its services to Covid for the last two years, the 460-bed state-run St George Hospital, the city's last dedicated Covid facility, is set to start non-Covid services from May 5. The 342-year-old colonial-era structure, which is one of the four hospitals that are a part of the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, has so far treated 6,627 Covid patients, with the last three to be discharged on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics