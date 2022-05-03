Akal Takht holds US Sikh publisher ‘tankhaiya’ for distortion in Gurbani

The Akal Takht on Tuesday declared a US-based Sikh publisher, Thaminder Singh Anand, a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for making distortions in the Gurbani (hymns) and asked the community to boycott him till he appears before the Takht to apologise for his offence.

The distortion had come to light recently, leading to objections from Sikh bodies across the world. The Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, listened to various stakeholders from the community on Tuesday before reaching its decision.

Pronouncing the decision, acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said: “Thaminder Singh is held guilty of making changes in the Gurbani on his own. Considering the sentiments of the Panth, Akal Takht Sahib bans offline and online publishing of Gurbani by him. He is directed to appear before the Takht, give his explanation and disclose the persons behind him within a month. He is also directed to present related records at the Takht. Until he does it, he will remain a ‘tankhaiya’. All the Sikhs are directed to shun all kinds of relations or cooperation with him.”

According to the SGPC, Anand is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature. According to the allegation, he had added an extra “lagan-matravan” (suprasegmental symbols of Gurmukhi) by changing the original verses of Gurbani.

SGPC told to look into Gurbani apps

Another man, Onkar Singh, was also directed to stop his activities of changing “lagan-matravan” in the original verses of Gurbani in the name of amendments and appear before the Takht with an explanation.

The Takht also made the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s permission mandatory for common devotees to write the holy birs (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib. The SGPC is the apex gurdwara management body.

In another decision, the Takht underlined that it has gone through as many as 21 Gurbani mobile apps in which errors have been found. “The SGPC is directed to get these errors removed within one month or get these apps banned through legal measures,” said the Akal Takht acting jathedar who was accompanied by Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in the highest presidium of Sikhs.

‘Work together for Sikh prisoners’ release’

The Sikh clergy asked the SGPC, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and other Sikh organisations to initiate joint efforts in the struggle for release of Sikh prisoners who remain behind bars even after the completion of their jail term. They also asked a Sikh man who has climbed atop a mobile tower in Moga district to seek the release of Sikh prisoners to end his protest, citing that “committing suicide” was not part of the religion.

Staunch critics of the Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which controls the SGPC, also attended the meeting, including former parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib and incumbent Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) president Baljit Singh Daduwal. Daduwal had earlier refused to recognise the Takht jathedars appointed by the SGPC.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka, who along with other members of the committee recently parted ways with the SAD, was also present. Both addressed the meeting. Besides them, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa also expressed their views.

