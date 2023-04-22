Akal Takht condemns stopping of Amritpal’s wife at airport

A day after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposed stopping of radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur from boarding a flight to London at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Harpreet Singh also condemned the act on Friday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT File Photo)

In a video statement issued here, he said, “I don’t know why the government is creating such an atmosphere. If government wants to quiz her, it can send its personnel to her home. If she wants to go to her parental home, she should not have been stopped. She has not committed any crime,” he said.

Condemning the act of stopping Kirandeep Kaur, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the state government and the police administration were creating an atmosphere of terror among the youth.

Dhami said it is the right of every citizen to visit their family and go anywhere. Detaining someone without charge is a direct violation of human rights and the government should avoid such acts, he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also condemned the act and said, “This is brazen targeting and repression of Sikhs by @BhagwantMann govt.”

Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here on Thursday. She was questioned by the immigration authorities and some other officials for more than three hours and thereafter, asked to return along with some relatives who had come to see her off at the airport.