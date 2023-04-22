Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akal Takht condemns stopping of Amritpal’s wife at airport

Akal Takht condemns stopping of Amritpal’s wife at airport

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 22, 2023 02:12 AM IST

Dhami said the state government and the police administration were creating an atmosphere of terror among the youth

A day after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposed stopping of radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur from boarding a flight to London at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Harpreet Singh also condemned the act on Friday.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT File Photo)
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT File Photo)

In a video statement issued here, he said, “I don’t know why the government is creating such an atmosphere. If government wants to quiz her, it can send its personnel to her home. If she wants to go to her parental home, she should not have been stopped. She has not committed any crime,” he said.

Condemning the act of stopping Kirandeep Kaur, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the state government and the police administration were creating an atmosphere of terror among the youth.

Dhami said it is the right of every citizen to visit their family and go anywhere. Detaining someone without charge is a direct violation of human rights and the government should avoid such acts, he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also condemned the act and said, “This is brazen targeting and repression of Sikhs by @BhagwantMann govt.”

Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here on Thursday. She was questioned by the immigration authorities and some other officials for more than three hours and thereafter, asked to return along with some relatives who had come to see her off at the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akal takht amritpal singh bhagwant mann charanjit singh channi charge citizen crime detention family flight government harpreet singh human rights london personnel president sad sgpc shiromani akali dal shiromani gurdwara parbandhak committee state government violation visit wife + 22 more
akal takht amritpal singh bhagwant mann charanjit singh channi charge citizen crime detention family flight government harpreet singh human rights london personnel president sad sgpc shiromani akali dal shiromani gurdwara parbandhak committee state government violation visit wife + 21 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out