Akal Takht opposes screening of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ over Sikh sentiments

The Akal Takht secretariat issued a letter instructing the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to ensure that the animation film 'Hind Di Chadar', which was scheduled to hit the screens on November 21, is not released, said an official spokesperson on Monday. Acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj's directive also included contacting government and relevant authorities to prevent the film's release. The decision follows objections raised by various Sikh groups, who have expressed concerns over the film's portrayal of Sikh history and principles.

The film, which was created by Baweja Movie Pvt. Ltd., is based on the life of Guru Teg Bahadur. However, after a thorough review, the film review committee submitted its report to Akal Takht, leading to the prohibition order issued by the jathedar.

In his statement, SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said that the film contains several shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history, and its overall portrayal. He called upon the filmmakers to respect Sikh sentiments and refrain from releasing the film, citing that the animation format used for depicting the Sikh Gurus goes against established Sikh traditions.

Mannan also pointed out that portraying figures associated with the Gurus and their families is not allowed, warning that such projects should be avoided entirely. The film’s planned release also coincides with the 350th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom. Mannan expressed that releasing a film on such a sensitive topic, particularly one that deviates from established Sikh values, is not appropriate in any manner.