Akal Takht, SGPC, hardliners condemn Pahalgam terror attack, term it a cowardly act

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 24, 2025 07:24 AM IST

Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the attack reminded him of the March 2000 massacre in Chittisinghpura, Kashmir, in which 35 Sikhs were killed. He called for justice to affected families in both incidents.

The Akal Takht, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh hardliners on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

People pay homage to Pahalgam terror strike victims in Amritsar on Wednesday. (SAMEER SEHGAL/HT)
Expressing grief over the incident and extending condolences to the families of those killed, Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the attack reminded him of the March 2000 massacre in Chittisinghpura, Kashmir, in which 35 Sikhs were killed. He called for justice to affected families in both incidents.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said this inhuman and brutal act has deeply hurt the values of society. He said spiritual and humanitarian teachings do not promote such violence, but rather guide everyone towards unity, brotherhood, and harmony.

Chief Khalsa Diwan president and AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar termed the attack a cowardly and ruthless act.

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa also stated that indiscriminate violence against civilians was unacceptable and must never be justified, regardless of the political context or timing.

“The murder of innocent people is a tragedy that transcends politics. This is not how political grievances and grudges are addressed,” said Dal Khalsa leader Paramjit Singh Mand.

