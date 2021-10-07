Akali Dal delegation to meet Amit Shah seeking ‘exemplary action’ against Lakhimpur Khiri culprits

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said a party delegation will meet Union home minister Amit Shah and request him to ensure “exemplary action” against the culprits of the Lakhimpur Khiri incident that left at least four farmers dead.

Talking to mediapersons after visiting a gaushala in Amritsar, Sukhbir said they will also apprise the Union minister about the “attempts being made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to scuttle the formation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC)”.

The SAD chief said he would lead the delegation. He said a separate delegation will also Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath soon to impress upon him the need to ensure the perpetrators of the ghastly attack on farmers are not only brought to book but awarded exemplary punishment.

“The Uttar Pradesh government should also move swiftly to ensure justice to the victim farmers’ families. We will send another delegation to Lakhimpur Khiri to assess the situation there and meet the victims’ families,” he said.

A delegation was sent to Uttar Pradesh earlier also but it was stopped at the Ghaziabad border, he added.

On the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and subsequent visits to Lakhimpur by the Congress top brass, Sukhbir said the Congress leaders are going to free Priyanka and are they not concerned about the well-being of farmers.

“We will lodge a strong protest against the manner in which the AAP government in Delhi is interfering in the religious affairs of the Sikh community. The Delhi government has usurped the democratic process due to which the DSGMC is yet to be constituted even two months after its elections were held,” he said.