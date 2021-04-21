Alarming situation: Haryana records 9,623 fresh Covid cases, highest single-day spike

Haryana on Wednesday witnessed the most alarming outbreak of Covid-19 infection with 9,623 new cases, in what was by far the biggest single-day surge along with 45 fatalities.

In yet another ominous indicator of how the cases are surging in state, the cumulative number of active cases in Haryana on Wednesday reached 55,422 from 10,362 on April 1, which is 45,060 more cases in just 21 days.

The combined Covid-19 active caseload of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Hisar and Karnal has galloped from 46% to 63% since April 1, according to health department data.

The state saw 45 more patients succumbing to the contagion in 13 districts - five each in Faridabad, Sonepat, Hisar, Panchkula, and Jind; four each in Gurugram, Karnal and Bhiwani; three in Fatehabad, two in Ambala and one each in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Nuh.

Gurugram again recorded the highest number of fresh cases 2,988, followed by Faridabad with 1,339 new cases, Sonepat 960, Hisar 664, Karnal 548, Panipat 548, Jind 344, Ambala 258, Yamunanagar 253, Fatehabad 240, Kurukshetra 235, Bhiwani 211, Panchkula 209, Rohtak 174, Sirsa 160, Jhajjar 140, Kaithal 106, Rewari 67, Mahendergarh 61, Charkhi Dadri 48, Palwal 42, and Nuh 28.

In the past 24 hours, Haryana collected 45,826 samples. Over 3,900 people recovered on Wednesday, still the recovery rate came down to 84.54% and the positivity rate rose to 5.48%.

There are 1,389 critically-ill patients, including 158 on ventilator support and rest on oxygen support, battling Covid across 41 health institutions in state.

SUMMER VACATION IN SCHOOLS TILL MAY 31

With Covid-19 spreading at an alarming pace, the Haryana government on Wednesday declared summer vacation in schools till May 31.

The decision to advance the vacation comes after the state closed all the educational institutions, including colleges and universities, till April 30.

State education minister Kanwar Pal, in a tweet, announced that schools will remain closed from April 22 to May 31.

Pal said, “Teachers are regularly coming to schools to prepare exam results. Safety of teachers and students is our responsibility. So, summer vacation schedule has been declared in advance.”

BOX:

ACS REVIEWS ANTI-COVID ARRANGEMENTS IN KARNAL

KARNAL Following reports of movement of migrant labourers from Haryana amid rising cases of Covid-19, ACS Devender Singh has assured that the government is not imposing a lockdown in state.

He has been appointed to review and monitor preparedness to tackle Covid-19 surge in district.

During his visit to Karnal to review the arrangements, he said that owners of factories can purchase vaccine for their labourers and employees.

“This way Covid surge will not have any impact on their production,” he said.

The ACS said there is shortage of oxygen, ventilators and beds but people should not panic. They should follow government’s Covid prevention guidelines.

On reports of black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen, he said the state has taken required steps and surprise raids are being conducted.