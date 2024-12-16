All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship: 16-yr-old Anshul pips Varun to take title

Anshul Mishra from West Bengal won the prestigious championship on the 33rd hole of the round 4 and 3, to lift 123 year-old iconic trophy
Led by blazing form, 16-year-old Anshul Mishra from West Bengal beat the 20-year-old Varun Muthappa in the final, lifting the title of the 123rd All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday.
The match play event was played over 36 holes with a 15-minute break after 18 holes.
Anshul started strong and took the early lead in the match.
He made a par on the 3rd hole to go 1 up in the match. Varun Muthappa made a brilliant birdie on the 6th hole by sinking a 30-foot putt to make the match score A/S.
After 14 holes, Karnataka’s Varun held a steady lead by being 2 up. Young Anshul Mishra thereafter played some outstanding golf to birdie holes 16, 17 and 18 to go 1 up after 18 holes.
Anshul continued playing steady golf for the next few holes to extend his lead to 5 up after 28 holes.
Varun made a par on the 29th hole and 30th hole to recover to being 3 down after 30 holes.
He was looking set to win hole 31 as well by making a simple birdie.
Anshul, however, made a brilliant up and down from 100 yards away to halve the hole with Varun.
