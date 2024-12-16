Menu Explore
All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship: 16-yr-old Anshul pips Varun to take title

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 16, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Anshul Mishra from West Bengal won the prestigious championship on the 33rd hole of the round 4 and 3, to lift 123 year-old iconic trophy

Led by blazing form, 16-year-old Anshul Mishra from West Bengal beat the 20-year-old Varun Muthappa in the final, lifting the title of the 123rd All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday.

(L t o R) CGC president Ravibir Singh Grewal, winner Anshul Mishra, runner-up Varun Muthappa and CGC captain Rohit Singh Dagar after the prize distribution ceremony. (Kesha Singh/HT)
(L t o R) CGC president Ravibir Singh Grewal, winner Anshul Mishra, runner-up Varun Muthappa and CGC captain Rohit Singh Dagar after the prize distribution ceremony. (Kesha Singh/HT)

He won the prestigious championship on the 33rd hole of the round 4 and 3, to lift 123 year-old iconic trophy.

The match play event was played over 36 holes with a 15-minute break after 18 holes.

Anshul started strong and took the early lead in the match.

He made a par on the 3rd hole to go 1 up in the match. Varun Muthappa made a brilliant birdie on the 6th hole by sinking a 30-foot putt to make the match score A/S.

After 14 holes, Karnataka’s Varun held a steady lead by being 2 up. Young Anshul Mishra thereafter played some outstanding golf to birdie holes 16, 17 and 18 to go 1 up after 18 holes.

Anshul continued playing steady golf for the next few holes to extend his lead to 5 up after 28 holes.

Varun made a par on the 29th hole and 30th hole to recover to being 3 down after 30 holes.

He was looking set to win hole 31 as well by making a simple birdie.

Anshul, however, made a brilliant up and down from 100 yards away to halve the hole with Varun.

