All is not well within AAP, says Punjab Congress chief Warring

Published on Sep 15, 2022 09:47 PM IST

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that trust deficit seemed to have cropped up within the senior AAP leadership between Delhi and Punjab

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday questioned the state of affairs within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its government in Punjab. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday questioned the state of affairs within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its government in Punjab after the party’s national convener summoned all its MLAs to Delhi for a meeting on September 18, while chief minister Bhagwant Mann is in Germany.

“All is not well within the AAP and something is seriously cooking up in the party in absence of the chief minister,” the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief claimed in a statement here.

He further said that trust deficit seemed to have cropped up within the senior AAP leadership between Delhi and Punjab.

“No doubt, Kejriwal is the overall boss, but the precedent and protocol demanded that he should not be directly dealing with the MLAs in the absence of the legislature party leader, who in this case happens to be the chief minister,” he added.

