Chandigarh | All local CTU buses to be converted to CNG
Chandigarh City Bus Services Society (CCBSS), under the aegis of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), in its 10th meeting held on Thursday decided that all 270 buses on local routes will be converted to CNG within six months, while only electric buses will be procured for local operations in the future.
The governing body was apprised of the society’s financial position and it was further decided that necessary measures be taken to improve revenue and it be made self-sustained.
The body decided that the running of the buses should be explored on the Grid pattern system. The local buses of CCBSS will also be run from Rock Garden to Sukhna Lake, covering the Bird Park so as to reduce the traffic jam and private vehicle parking problems in the areas.
Approval was granted for the Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) of 100 Nos. of buses of Depot-IV for three years, which was accorded in favour of M/s TATA Motors.
It was also decided in the meeting to have a transport expert member like CEPT or RITES at the governing body meetings.
AITA National Ranking meet: Udit walks away with singles’ title
Udit maintained his momentum throughout the high-intensity match and played some intelligent shots to gain crucial points. In the men’s doubles final, Sam Chawla and his partner, Deepender Grewal, won the doubles’ title. They defeated Shubh Negi and Torus Rawat 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.
Results: Men’s singles final: Udit Kamboj (HR) [3] bt Neeraj Yashpaul (CH) (Q) [5] 6-4, 6-4; Men’s doubles finals: Sam Chawla (HR) and Deepender Grewal (HR) bt Shubh Negi (CH) and Torus Rawat (UK) 6-3, 6-2.
Western disturbance to bring slight relief from heat
Delhi Divas win at 3BL women’s league
WPGT: Amandeep Drall bags golf title
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics