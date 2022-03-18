Chandigarh | All local CTU buses to be converted to CNG

Chandigarh City Bus Services Society (CCBSS), under the aegis of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), in its 10th meeting held on Thursday decided that all 270 buses on local routes will be converted to CNG within six months, while only electric buses will be procured for local operations in the future.

The governing body was apprised of the society’s financial position and it was further decided that necessary measures be taken to improve revenue and it be made self-sustained.

The body decided that the running of the buses should be explored on the Grid pattern system. The local buses of CCBSS will also be run from Rock Garden to Sukhna Lake, covering the Bird Park so as to reduce the traffic jam and private vehicle parking problems in the areas.

Approval was granted for the Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) of 100 Nos. of buses of Depot-IV for three years, which was accorded in favour of M/s TATA Motors.

It was also decided in the meeting to have a transport expert member like CEPT or RITES at the governing body meetings.

AITA National Ranking meet: Udit walks away with singles’ title

Chandigarh Third seed Udit Kamboj outplayed fifth seed Neeraj Yashpaul 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s singles final match on the concluding day of the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

Udit maintained his momentum throughout the high-intensity match and played some intelligent shots to gain crucial points. In the men’s doubles final, Sam Chawla and his partner, Deepender Grewal, won the doubles’ title. They defeated Shubh Negi and Torus Rawat 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

Results: Men’s singles final: Udit Kamboj (HR) [3] bt Neeraj Yashpaul (CH) (Q) [5] 6-4, 6-4; Men’s doubles finals: Sam Chawla (HR) and Deepender Grewal (HR) bt Shubh Negi (CH) and Torus Rawat (UK) 6-3, 6-2.

Western disturbance to bring slight relief from heat

Chandigarh With a fresh western disturbance (WD) set to affect the city from Friday, some respite from the sweltering weather can be expected. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while rain remains unlikely, the WD can bring along partly cloudy weather and winds, which may lower the temperatures by 1-2 degrees. However, the weather will return to normal from Saturday and the day temperature can rise up to 35°C by next week. The minimum temperature may also increase to 22°C.

Delhi Divas win at 3BL women’s league

Mohali Led by seasoned national team player Raspreet Sidhu, Delhi Divas clinched the round 5 title of 3BL Women’s League being held in Mohali on Wednesday. 3BL, the only 3X3 Professional Basketball League in India is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Delhi Divas outplayed Ludhiana Queens 19-11 in round 5 final to take the title.

WPGT: Amandeep Drall bags golf title

Chandigarh Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall shifted gears on the back nine of the challenging Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club in the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour to keep Pranavi Urs at bay. Drall (69) coasted to a comfortable 2-shot win to take her first title of the season.