All pension arrears to be cleared by 2027: Sukhu

Reiterating commitment to the welfare of employees and pensioners, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the government spent ₹2,155 crore on arrears of employees and pensioners. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates newly constructed building of Ghumarvi Police station in Bilaspur district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu said this while speaking during the state-level function of HP Pensioner Joint front at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

“As revenue improves, pending arrears and liabilities of employees and pensioners will be cleared on priority”, he assured while appealing to the pensioners to support the government’s efforts to improve the state’s financial condition, keeping in view the serious fiscal challenges. He assured that by 2027, all pension arrears would be cleared and that the upcoming budget would include effective decisions in the interest of pensioners.

Criticizing the Centre, he alleged that BJP leaders, including Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, were not presenting correct figures regarding financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh and that the state’s interests were being neglected.

Sukhu stated that Pensioner’s Day was not merely a formal occasion but an opportunity to honour the services, sacrifices and dedication of those, who strengthened the administrative foundations of Himachal Pradesh through honesty, commitment and a strong sense of duty during their service.

He said the restoration of OPS has provided dignity, security and confidence to 1.36 lakh employees. The CM added that the huge backlog of salary and pension arrears left by the previous government was being cleared in a phased and systematic manner.

Sharing details Sukhu said that full payment of pension and family pension arrears has been made to the pensioners and family pensioners aged 75 years and above on priority. While the previous government had paid only 20 per cent arrears, the present government has paid 80 per cent of the same.

Similarly, pensioners aged above 70 years have received 70 per cent of their total arrears, with 50 percent by the present government as against 20 per cent given by the previous BJP government. The remaining 30 per cent arrears of this category will be paid within 40 days, stated the Chief Minister.

CM dedicates projects worth ₹69 cr in Ghumarwin

The CM during his one-day visit to the Ghumarwin Assembly Constituency in Bilaspur district on Wednesday, dedicated development projects worth approximately ₹69 crore to the people. These included the inauguration of two projects and the laying of foundation stones of five new works.

The CM inaugurated the Ghumarwin Police Station constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.82 crore and the check dam and dyke built over the Seer Khad at a cost of Rs. 3.67 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones of several important projects, including a multi-purpose sports complex to be constructed near Tikkari Helipad, Ghumarwin, at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.08 crore; family quarters to be built within the premises of Ghumarwin Police Station at a cost of Rs. 6 crore.