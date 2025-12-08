All Sikh couples should have at least 3-4 kids: Jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has urged the Sikh community to have at least three or four children, as the population is in decline. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj went on to add that producing only one child is not a wise policy, though either a son or a daughter is a gift of God. (HT File)

Addressing a congregation in Fatehgarh Sahib on December 2, a video of which is being widely circulated on social media, the jathedar said, “The population of all the communities has swelled, but we (Sikhs) have not been able to match the growth.”

He went on to add that producing only one child is not a wise policy, though either a son or a daughter is a gift of God. “We should have at least 3 or 4 children in a family, only then we have relations such as Massi, Bhua, Fhufad, Tayi, etc. This is not a conservative approach. We should think in this direction”, he said in the presence of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale, who also addressed the congregation.

While speaking over the phone in this regard on Sunday, the jathedar said, “This is quite a serious issue, and the qaum must think over it.”

“The trend of having a single child is increasing day by day. Hustle and bustle in villages has disappeared. Very few youths are seen in the villages. Secondly, the Sikh farmers are selling out their land to the outsiders,” he added.

In 2024, then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had also highlighted the issue in his address on Bandi Chhor Diwas, which coincides with Diwali. The jathedar highlighted that Sikhs were getting reduced to a minority in the only Sikh majority state in the country in view of the prevailing trends of emigration of Sikh youths and influx of migrants from other states.

Jathedar to hold meeting

Giani Gargaj is also going to hold a meeting of five Sikh clergymen on Monday at the highest Sikh temporal seat, a spokesperson of the Takht secretariat to discuss issues concerning the community.