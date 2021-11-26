All terrorists involved in civilian killings eliminated: Jammu and Kashmir DGP

Director general of police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that following targeted killings of civilians in Srinagar, security forces eliminated more than 20 terrorists and the summer capital—Srinagar has been rid of active terrorists for now, except one, who was being searched.

He also said that counter-insurgency operation by the Rashtriya Rifles in the forests of Bhatta Dhurian in Poonch was still on and the terrorists hiding in the woods would be accounted for by the RR soldiers.

Addressing mediapersons here this evening, the DGP said that following civilian killings, security forces and police conducted dozens of successful operations and eliminated over 20 terrorists in Srinagar.

“We have eliminated over 20 terrorists in Srinagar so far following the civilian killings killed. Every terrorist involved in civilian killings has been eliminated. Only one terrorist Basit of Kulgam is left and he is being searched,” said Singh.

He informed that security forces were trying their best to improve the security environment.

“As such no active terrorist is left in Srinagar but we always have a hybrid kind of terrorist available, who looks like a normal civilian but he is involved with terrorists as their associate and picks up weapon for committing some offence as and when a task is given to him. We are always on the lookout for such elements. We have been able to identify many of them and have already taken action in a big way,” he responded to a query.

On anti-terror operations in Bhatta Dhurian, he said, “The operation has progressed for quite some time now. It is still on.”

“Earlier also we had similar incidents like Sunderbani and Nowshera where operations continued for some time after the infiltration. We suspect that there (Bhata Dhurian) is some presence of terrorists after infiltration in that area and I am sure RR would be able to account for them,” he said.

When asked to react over former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who has been casting aspersions on the security forces vis-à-vis on Rambagh encounter and has raised questions over Hyderpora encounter as well, the DGP said, “Anybody talking nonsense is absolutely not justified”.

“There are people in the civil society who somehow understand the reality but try to say something, which is far from the reality. There are many people active on social media as well casting aspersions on the forces vis-à-vis killing of terrorists,” he said.

On Rambagh encounter, he said one of them was the commander of the TRF and two were his associates.

“The TRF commander was is responsible for the killing of sub inspector Arshad, grenade attack on June 26, at Barbarshah in which one civilian Mehran Ali was killed and three others were injured. He was also responsible for the killings of principal Supinder Koul and teacher Deepak Chand Mehra. So he suddenly becomes innocent after so many civilian killings. I think it is high time people look at the reality without mixing it up with their imagination. It was an encounter which brought relief to the people who lost their dear ones,” he said.