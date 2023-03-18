All that glitters is not gold: Seven Hansi cops learn it the hard way

Rohtak: Hisar ADGP Shrikant Jadhav on Friday ordered an FIR against seven staff members of Hansi CIA-2, besides suspending them for melting an idol of Buddha seized from Uttar Pradesh-based labourer. A few days ago, the Hansi CIA-2 had recovered the idol from a UP-based labourer. As per police sources, the CIA-2 officials thought that the idol was made of gold and took it to a jeweller in Hansi for selling it

Jadhav said that Hisar IG received a complaint on March 6 from Bablu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who is working as a labourer in Bhiwani. Bablu said he had visited his native village, and his friend had found an idol there.

In his complaint, Bablu said he spoke to a jeweller named Vivek Patil, who called him to Hisar with the idol.

“Patil told me that the idol has 79% of gold. Then I went to Hansi and met some jewellers, who abducted me and took me to CIA-2, where the staff snatched the idol from me. The CIA in charge and others beat me up and threatened me with dire consequences if I visited the CIA police station again,” he said in the complaint.

ADGP Shrikant Jadhav said he found that the idol was melted, and four pieces of biscuit-shaped bars were made.

“ I have ordered the suspension of seven staff members, including CIA-2 in charge probationary sub-inspector Nitin Kumar and an FIR will be lodged against them under sections 166-A, 201, 217, 409, 420 and 120-B of the Indian penal code. The FIR will also be lodged against the labourer and the jeweller Patil. Why did Bablu not inform the UP police after he got an idol? The idol was not of gold, but it was of metal. We are investigating how old the idol was. The role of CIA staff was suspicious, and they had mounted pressure on a jeweller to melt the idol and prepare bars of it,” the ADGP added.