 Allegations fly thick amid HP political turmoil - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Allegations fly thick amid HP political turmoil

Allegations fly thick amid HP political turmoil

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 05, 2024 07:32 AM IST

BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan had won against Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi despite the grand old party enjoying a clear majority, with 40 MLAs in a 68-strong assembly

Amid the political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh after six Congress legislators cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, allegations and flying thick and high between the ruling Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) .

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the media in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the media in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo)

BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan had won against Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi despite the grand old party enjoying a clear majority, with 40 MLAs in a 68-strong assembly. While six Congress MLAs had cross-voted, the three independents had also voted in favour of the BJP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reacting to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu terming the rebels MLAs as “black snakes and traitors”, Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma took to micro-blogging platform “X”, apparently calling the CM a “crab”.

“Snakes are better than crabs, they are a necklace around Shiva’s neck,” Sudhir said in the post.

Sudhir has since been disqualified along with five other MLAs who cross-voted. The six MLAs were disqualified for violating the party whip by not voting on the financial bill at the end of the budget session.

Sukhu’s government had reportedly retaliated against the rebel MLAs, Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Badsar), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul and Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret ) and Devender Bhutto (Kutlehar). They MLAs, along with the independents, have alleged that pressure tactics, such as demolishing roads leading to their houses, raiding their businesses and filing cases, were being used the government.

“The government should tell the people why it had placed its MLAs under the y plus security. Why such a need has arisen? People of Himachal Pradesh have always rejected the politics of horse-trading,” said Communist Party of India( Marxist) leader and former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

Vikramaditya meets party high command

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is in New Delhi, has reportedly met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Those privy to the details said that Vikramaditya apprised them of the political situation in Himachal and also took up the case of the six Congress legislators who have been disqualified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On