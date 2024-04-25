Alleging code violation by Khattar, Cong leaders stage protest, detained

Alleging model code of conduct (MCC) violation by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an event in Karnal, Congress leaders and workers were detained after they protested outside Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium on Wednesday. Alleging model code of conduct (MCC) violation by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an event in Karnal, Congress leaders and workers were detained after they protested outside Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Congress led by district coordinator Tarlochan Singh and Senior leader Parag Gaba gathered at Club Market and walked towards the venue as the ex-CM was about to reach.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Khattar was here to chair a “Shikshak Sangoshti” at the auditorium organised by Sahodya School Complex.

President of the body, Dr Rajan Lamba said that nearly 1,000 teachers from 140 public and private schools participated.

Meanwhile, Singh claimed that the event was organised to impact the voting of teachers, whose schools will be used as polling booths and buses for political rallies.

“We tried to meet the former CM and apprise him of the fact that this event was against the MCC. But we were not allowed, and police detained most of us for several hours,” Singh said.

In a complaint to the Karnal district magistrate-cum-returning officer on Tuesday, Congress MLA from Assandh Shamsher Singh Gogi had alleged that the event was being organised by Khattar in which 10 teachers from every school were being called, which is against the code of conduct.

“The BJP district president personally called school owners to ensure attendance. Who gave them authority to give orders to private teachers? If this is the situation, why conduct elections then?” Gogi said.

Denying the allegations, the organisers also wrote to the election authorities.

In their letter to the nodal officer, C-Vigil, MCC, the Sahodya School Complex said that they are a non-political organisation and the event, which was already scheduled, has nothing to do with politics.

Reacting to the controversy, Khattar, during his address at the event said, “Speaking to a section of community, without making any promises, is not code violation. I can speak to anyone, be it the election commission, government servants or any section of society and there is no harm in it.”

Earlier in the day, Khattar also addressed a section of players at Karnal Club. The event, organised by Sumit Narwal Welfare Foundation, was also attended by Olympians Vijender Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat and others.

Cricketer Sumit Narwal said that at least 100 sportspersons from Karnal and nearby areas were part of the event.