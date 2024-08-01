Alliance with Haryana Lokhit Party for assembly polls will continue: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the alliance with Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) will continue for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini pays tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh on his Martyrdom Day in Sirsa on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

After reporters asked him about the alliance prospective, the CM, who was in Sirsa on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, said, “The HLP is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and they will remain together in the assembly polls too.” However, he did not disclose more details.

A controversial figure, Kanda in 2009 first won from Sirsa assembly constituency as an Independent and was rewarded with a ministerial berth by the then chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, after Congress fell short of a simple majority and Kanda lent his support to Hooda.

The Sirsa businessman who once enjoyed proximity to Chautala family bargained to get the chair of minister of state for home in Hooda council of ministers. However, Kanda was made to quit after he was accused of abetting a former air hostess of committing suicide. Kanda was in 2019 elected for a second time as an MLA from his own party and lent support to the BJP who did not get a simple majority in 2019 assembly polls.

His brother, Gobind Kanda, was fielded by the BJP for the Ellenabad assembly bypoll in 2021 where he lost to INLD leader Abhay Chautala. Gopal Kanda was acquitted in the abetment case in 2023. In August last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at his establishments at Gurgaon and Sirsa in a money laundering case. The ED however did not put out the details of the case in public domain.

Saini pays tribute to martyrs

During his visit to Sirsa, the CM attended the 84th Shaheedi Mahasammelan of Shaheed Udham Singh at Dera Baba Bhuman Shah and paid tribute to martyrs.

“The double-engine government has taken up the task of fulfilling the dreams of the martyrs by launching new schemes. The state government has included the biography of Shaheed Udham Singh ji in the history textbook of Class 9 under Haryana board. This inclusion is a true tribute to him,” the CM added.

On the occasion, Saini announced ₹51 lakh for the construction of Kamboj dharamshalas at various locations, including Sirsa, Karnal, Radaur, Bhuna, Kurukshetra, Ratia and Jagadhri. He also announced setting up of a library in the name of Shaheed Udham Singh near his statue on the grounds of the old Government College in Hisar.

The CM said the feasibility of the Rangoi drain, which passes through the Ghaggar river near Musahib Wala village will be examined and if all criteria are met, the government would expand it. He further said if land is available, the government will consider making the road from NH-9 to Dera Baba Bhuman Shah a four-lane road. Besides this, he announced the construction of a bus queue shelter on the main road.

Saini urged people to pledge to plant a sapling on the birth anniversaries of martyrs, on their shaheedi diwas, on their parents’ birthdays and on other special occasions under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign’.

After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Chilla Sahib in Sirsa, Saini handed over the registry document of 77 kanal 7 marla land to the members of the gurdwara’s management committee.

Addressing a gathering, the CM mentioned that during the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the allocation of this land to Gurdwara Chilla Sahib. Following this, the state cabinet passed a proposal transferring the ownership of the sacred land to the gurdwara.

CM announces ₹21 lakh to Dharam Asthan in Ambala’s Sirsagarh

On the 21st foundation day of Saint Guru Ravidas Dharm Asthan, Saini announced a fund of ₹21 lakh to the Dharam Asthan in Ambala’s Barara. He was in the town to pay obeisance at the Dharam Asthan in Sirsagarh village on the foundation day and 15th martyrdom day of Saint Ramanand Maharaj.

Ministers of state Aseem Goel and Subhash Sudha, and deputy commissioner (DC) Parth Gupta were present. Later, the CM visited the residence of Naik Gurpreet Singh in Sherpur village of Ambala, who died recently in Ladakh, to extend his condolences. Officials said the CM offered every possible support to the bereaved family.