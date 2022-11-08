Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Ramban, hand grenade recovered

Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Ramban, hand grenade recovered

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The accused was identified as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a native of Mashita Haora in West Bengal

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Security forces on Monday arrested an operative of the Al-Qaeda and recovered a hand grenade from his possession in Ramban district, police officials said.

The accused was identified as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a native of Mashita Haora in West Bengal.

“The Al-Qaeda operative was arrested with a hand grenade, and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him,” said Mohita Sharma SSP, Ramban.

She informed that the investigation has been initiated.

A police source confided that the terror operative had been working in the area as a religious scholar.

An FIR under sections of the Arms Act, section 4 of the Explosives Act and sections 13 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out