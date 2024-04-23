 Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party extends support to Sajad Lone in Baramulla - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party extends support to Sajad Lone in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 23, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party has already announced candidates for Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats, but will support Sajad Lone in Baramulla

{Baramulla}

Sajad Lone is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kashmir’s Baramulla. (HT File)
Sajad Lone is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kashmir’s Baramulla. (HT File)

Days after the Peoples Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone reached out to Apni Party for backing in north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, the Altaf Bukhari-led party on Monday extended its support to Lone, who is locked in direct contest with National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Apni Party has already announced candidates for Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats. However, party president Altaf Bukhari in the presence of senior party leaders said thy have decided to support Lone after consultations with 18 constituency heads from Baramulla.

“We have announced candidates for Srinagar and Anantnag, but in Baramulla we will support Sajjad Lone,” he said.

Shortly after Bukhari endorsed Lone’s candidature, the latter expressed his gratitude on social media.

“I express my sincere gratitude to @SMAltafBukhariand leaders of the @Apnipartyonline for extending support to our party in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, in response to our request for support. I wish them and our party all the best in the elections,” Sajjad Lone wrote on X.

Apni Party has considerable presence in many assembly segments across Baramulla, which is spread over four districts and their support will bolster Lone’s prospects.

Besides, Apni Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former chief minister (CM) Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party will also not contest from the Baramulla seat. There is also a possibility that both these parties may in the coming days endorse Lone.

Bukhari and Lone had recently held a meeting with the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chug at Bukhari’s residence in Srinagar.

Omar, meanwhile, has maintained that both Lone and Bukhari as “B” and ”C” teams of the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party extends support to Sajad Lone in Baramulla
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On