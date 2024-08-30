 Altaf Bukhari to contest J&K elections from Srinagar’s Chanpora - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Altaf Bukhari to contest J&K elections from Srinagar’s Chanpora

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Aug 30, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Altaf Bukhari has started campaigning in the constituency which comprises the civil lines areas of Srinagar

Apni Party chairperson Altaf Bukhari will contest the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls from the Chanpora seat in Srinagar. The party in its latest list of candidates picked 24 names that include two former ministers and three former legislators.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukahri (File)
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukahri (File)

Bukhari has won from the seat twice in the past. The leader was a minister in the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government, but left the PDP to form his own political party after the abrogation of Article 370.

The leader has started campaigning in the constituency which comprises the civil lines areas of the city.

PDP also announced names of four more candidates from North Kashmir It included party spokesperson Mohammad Rafique Rather, general secretary Mohammad Rafique Rather Baramulla, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Firdous Ahmad Mir and Irfan Ali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Altaf Bukhari to contest J&K elections from Srinagar’s Chanpora
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On