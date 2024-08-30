Altaf Bukhari to contest J&K elections from Srinagar’s Chanpora

Apni Party chairperson Altaf Bukhari will contest the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls from the Chanpora seat in Srinagar. The party in its latest list of candidates picked 24 names that include two former ministers and three former legislators. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukahri (File)

Bukhari has won from the seat twice in the past. The leader was a minister in the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government, but left the PDP to form his own political party after the abrogation of Article 370.

The leader has started campaigning in the constituency which comprises the civil lines areas of the city.

PDP also announced names of four more candidates from North Kashmir It included party spokesperson Mohammad Rafique Rather, general secretary Mohammad Rafique Rather Baramulla, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Firdous Ahmad Mir and Irfan Ali.