Aman Arora gives away state energy conservation awards

Chandigarh : Punjab new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Thursday felicitated government and private sector entities with State Energy Conservation Awards at the Confederation of Indian Industrialists (CII) Northern Region headquarters here.

Addressing the state-level Energy Conservation Day and award function organised by the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Arora said the state government is making efforts to make Punjab a carbon neutral state and energy conservation is the focus area to abate greenhouse gas emission to save environment.

He said around 2,150 MW capacity renewable energy projects, including 1,200 MW capacity from solar plants, have been installed which is about 16% of the total installed capacity. “Besides, Punjab has taken the lead to develop and notify Punjab energy conservation building code by amending national energy conservation building code for the composite climate zone applicable in the state. The implementation has started by incorporating in the building by-laws,” he said.

PEDA chairman HS Hanspal, chief executive officer Sumeet Jarangal and director MP Singh were also present.